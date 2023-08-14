Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $42,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on FAST

Fastenal Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.71. 511,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,743. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.07%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.