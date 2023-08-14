Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $2.56 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 1.3% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 540.0% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $774.99. 72,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,916. The company has a 50-day moving average of $780.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $736.06. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 157.32%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total value of $283,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $5,414,749 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $809.05.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

