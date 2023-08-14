Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $4.18 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 2.2% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,308,000 after acquiring an additional 447,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,833 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $61.15. 1,976,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,153,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $264.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

