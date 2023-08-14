Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $630,000 Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Radian Group by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $337,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Radian Group news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $337,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $73,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492 shares in the company, valued at $425,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,328 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE RDN traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 150,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,104. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.10 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.