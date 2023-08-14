Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $174,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,377 shares of company stock worth $6,385,386 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.0 %

KNX traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $59.66. 236,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,050. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $64.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.