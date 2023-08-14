NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stake Lowered by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co decreased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,817,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,894 shares during the period. NiSource accounts for approximately 0.5% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Newport Trust Co owned about 1.65% of NiSource worth $190,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 161.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 897.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NiSource news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NI

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.53. 628,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,644. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 69.44%.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.