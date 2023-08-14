Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 0.7% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.11. 748,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Argus cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

