Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,063 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Synopsys makes up about 0.1% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Synopsys by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $432.80. The stock had a trading volume of 386,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,249. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.27. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $468.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

