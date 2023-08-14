Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Sells 200 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 0.5% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,555,000 after purchasing an additional 816,302 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after purchasing an additional 814,403 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.93.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.53. 705,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,410. The company has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 90.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 303.38%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

