Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$43.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NPI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.63.

Shares of NPI stock traded up C$0.78 on Monday, reaching C$23.49. 706,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,338. The company has a market cap of C$5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$21.03 and a 1 year high of C$46.23.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

