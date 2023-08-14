Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Boosted by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,426,000 after acquiring an additional 41,253 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,355 shares in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

NYSE NVS opened at $102.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.60. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $218.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

