NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,390,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 161,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 71,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NRG opened at $36.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -17.08%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

