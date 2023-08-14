NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $114,390,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 161,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 71,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.80. 1,296,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,762. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NRG

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.