Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Nucor Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,980. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.06.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $9,685,937. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.