Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Shares Gap Up to $166.52

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $166.52, but opened at $170.44. Nucor shares last traded at $169.83, with a volume of 244,337 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Nucor Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.49 and a 200-day moving average of $156.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $9,685,937 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

