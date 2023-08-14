Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Trading Up 5.7%

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.51. Approximately 589,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 479,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVEI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Nuvei from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.92.

Nuvei Stock Up 3.0 %

Nuvei Dividend Announcement

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 94.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 39,277 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 87.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,014 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 83,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 13.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 12.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,812,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,091,000 after acquiring an additional 309,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

