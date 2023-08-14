NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,900 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 752,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 183.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

NuVista Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

About NuVista Energy

OTCMKTS NUVSF traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.01. 2,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

