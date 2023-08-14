NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $408.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $431.29 and a 200-day moving average of $323.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

