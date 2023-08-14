NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 27,333 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.7% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 138,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,387,000 after buying an additional 33,639 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $408.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.79, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $431.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

