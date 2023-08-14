NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 4.3%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $426.24 and last traded at $426.00. Approximately 23,056,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 47,681,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $408.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.68.

NVIDIA Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank increased its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

