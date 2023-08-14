NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Raised by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in NVR were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in NVR by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in NVR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NVR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NVR. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,650.00.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,156.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6,174.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,728.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,816.55 and a 12 month high of $6,474.53.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $123.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 440.29 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total value of $2,546,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,358.33, for a total value of $9,537,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,268.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,767 shares of company stock valued at $60,893,940 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.