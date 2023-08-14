NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Up to $9.75

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $9.99. NWTN shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 4,043 shares changing hands.

NWTN Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of NWTN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWTN. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NWTN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in NWTN during the first quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NWTN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NWTN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in NWTN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

