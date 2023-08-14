NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $28,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NXPI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.85. The stock had a trading volume of 113,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.73 and its 200 day moving average is $187.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.