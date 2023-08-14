Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 172.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.14 and a 200-day moving average of $210.99. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.