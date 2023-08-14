Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lowers Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 2.2% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar General worth $28,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,029 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 77.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,585,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,649,000 after acquiring an additional 692,315 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. OTR Global raised Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.10. The stock had a trading volume of 103,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,360. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

