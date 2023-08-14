Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 1,329 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,479,060,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $366.52. 6,287,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,152,590. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.69 and a 200-day moving average of $339.34. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

