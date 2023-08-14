Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 248,026 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248,026 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.55. 118,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,730. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.19 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.