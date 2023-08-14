Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 4,832 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,374 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 2.7% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $35,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.28. 571,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,771,222. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.77. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $164.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

