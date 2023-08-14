Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 651 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.14. 173,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,026. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

