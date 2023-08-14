Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 690 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669,792 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. InMode accounts for about 1.6% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned 0.81% of InMode worth $21,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of InMode by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,153 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in InMode by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,540 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in InMode by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 556,360 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $16,205,000 after buying an additional 417,287 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in InMode by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

InMode Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of INMD stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,908. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

