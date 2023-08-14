OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) Shares Sold by Crystalline Management Inc.

Crystalline Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,384 shares during the quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. owned 1.06% of OCA Acquisition worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OCAX. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in OCA Acquisition by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of OCA Acquisition by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 65,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCAX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.68. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,357. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40.

OCA Acquisition Profile

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

