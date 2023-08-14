Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Short Interest Down 20.8% in July

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 46,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Oculis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCS opened at $13.00 on Monday. Oculis has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.26.

Get Oculis alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oculis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCS. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oculis during the first quarter worth about $4,838,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Oculis in the first quarter worth about $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Oculis from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OCS

About Oculis

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.