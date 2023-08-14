Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 303.80% from the company’s current price.
Ocuphire Pharma Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ OCUP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.21. 88,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,231. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.33.
Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.
