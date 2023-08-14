Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Gap Up to $71.40

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.40, but opened at $74.61. Okta shares last traded at $73.31, with a volume of 897,818 shares trading hands.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $91.00 in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.65.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.61 and its 200-day moving average is $75.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Okta by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 69.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Okta by 365.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

