Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Short Interest Down 22.3% in July

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the July 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $410.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.50. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $429.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $430.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

