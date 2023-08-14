OMG Network (OMG) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $81.12 million and approximately $23.75 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00041914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00028911 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000135 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

