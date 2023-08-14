OpenBlox Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $10,450.76 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

