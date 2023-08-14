Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Short Interest Down 19.7% in July

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2023

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCHGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Option Care Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Option Care Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,009,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,783 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth approximately $49,702,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,686,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,200 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 389.0% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,526,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,020 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $34.60 on Monday. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About Option Care Health

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.