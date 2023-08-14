Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Short Interest Down 19.7% in July

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,009,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,783 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth approximately $49,702,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,686,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,200 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 389.0% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,526,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,020 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $34.60 on Monday. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

