Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Lowered by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 2.2% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Oracle by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,431,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.07. 2,646,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,405,313. The stock has a market cap of $312.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

