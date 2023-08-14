Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 million, a P/E ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $24.00.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
