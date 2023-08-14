Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.20

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.14 ($0.04), with a volume of 3439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).
OGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.
Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.
