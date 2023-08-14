Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.20

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.14 ($0.04), with a volume of 3439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Origin Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OGN

Origin Enterprises Trading Down 1.8 %

Origin Enterprises Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.82.

(Get Free Report)

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.