Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.48. 1,549,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,167. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $313.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

