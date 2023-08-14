Orion Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 400,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,543,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,708,000 after acquiring an additional 223,250 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.37. 203,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,273. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

