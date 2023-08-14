Orion Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Orion Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,478. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.48. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
