Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,984 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 158.7% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,052,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after purchasing an additional 645,590 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 242,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,439,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DFAR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 29,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,858. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $690.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

