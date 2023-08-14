Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases 711 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.35. 271,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,020. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

