Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 324 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POCT. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 43,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 82,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

POCT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 28,196 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $430.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

