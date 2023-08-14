Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 461 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,015,000 after purchasing an additional 240,818 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,977,000 after purchasing an additional 71,605 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.69. 732,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,728. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

