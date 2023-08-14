Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.
Ormat Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Ormat Technologies has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.
Ormat Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of ORA stock opened at $77.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $101.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.
View Our Latest Analysis on ORA
About Ormat Technologies
Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ormat Technologies
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- As Exxon Mobil Consolidates, Is A New Rally Bubbling Up?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.