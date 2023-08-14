Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

Ormat Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Ormat Technologies has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA stock opened at $77.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $101.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

