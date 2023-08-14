OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Sells $99,832.50 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $99,832.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,287. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $893.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KIDS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

